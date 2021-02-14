Europe 3D Printing Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Europe 3D printing market reached $2,507.5 million in 2019 and will grow by 19.7% over 2020-2030 with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 42 tables and 77 figures, this 158-page report “Europe 3D Printing Market 2020-2030 by Component (3D Printers, Consumables, Software, Service), Process and Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Process and Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

3D Printers

– Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

– Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers

Consumables (by Material Type)

– Plastics & Polymers

– Metals & Metal Alloys

– Ceramics

– Biocompatible Material

– Laywood

– Wax

– Paper

– Other Materials

Consumables (by Material Form)

– Liquid

– Filament

– Powder

Software

– Scanning

– Design

– Inspection

– Printing

– Embedded AI Software

Service

– Printing

– Maintenance

– Training

– Consulting

Based on process and technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Commercial

– Personal

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Prototyping

– Tooling

– Functional Part Manufacturing

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Power & Energy

– Construction

– Education

– Food and Culinary

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Component, Process and Technology, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

Arcam Ab (General Electric)

Autodesk, Inc.

Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.

Carbon, Inc.

Concept Laser GmbH

Cookson Precious Metals Limited.

Electro Optical Systems (EOS) GmbH

Envisiontec GmbH

Exone Company

GE Additive

Groupe Gorge

Hoganas AB

HP Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Markforged, Inc.

Materialise NV

MCOR Technologies Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Optomec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Ponoko Limited,

Proto Labs, Inc.

Renishaw PLC.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solidscape

Stratasys Ltd.

Taulman 3D, LLC

The Exone Company

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

