Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The Global Packaged Water Treatment System market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecasted period. Packaged water treatment is dependent on the wastewater treatment sector. The research and development activities by various water treatment firms are driving the market. Furthermore, government initiatives, rising industrialization, increasing urbanization is driving the demand of the market. However, high operational and maintenance cost is hindering the growth of the market.

The manufacturing industry have been the major contributor for the economic growth of the country. The growth in the industry sector is expected to drive the packaged water treatment system market. The stable growth of water and sewer sector due to monopolistic business nature and essentiality of the service will also drive the market. Packaged water treatment system is used extensively in the mining industries as well. According to World Bank, the annual percentage growth for industry was 2.353 % in 2013 and it increased to 3.203 in 2015.

With economic advancement in emerging nations such as Brazil, the cities are becoming more populated. This has resulted into increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and increasing health awareness. This has been changing the focus towards the consumption of clean drinking water in urban areas and ultimately increased the sales of water filtration and disinfection equipment. Thus, urbanization is expected to increase the adoption of packaged water treatment systems especially in emerging nations.

The government has undertaken various initiatives for the packaged water treatment system market to improve the health standards. In country such as Saudi Arabia, one of the major challenge is scarcity of water. The increased in investment in wastewater treatment is expected to drive the package water treatment system market.

Key Players:

GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), WPL Limited (U.K.), Veolia Water Technologies (France), RWL Water (U.S.), WesTech Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Loveless Inc. (U.S.), Napier Reid (Canada), Enviroquip (U.S.), Corix Water System (Canada), Tonka Equipment Company (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global packaged water treatment system market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market – Competitive Analysis

The key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global packaged water treatment system market were expansion and new product development.

Extensive research in this market has brought to light that expansion is the key strategy adopted extensively by players to spread their geographical presence and achieve operational efficiencies. New product development is also a major strategy adopted by the major players. This strategy is widely adopted to increase the number of offerings for the customer.

On April 7, 2016, Veolia Water Technologies (France) inaugurated a new water treatment plant on Vancouver Island. The new system using GE technology is a multi-barrier approach to safe drinking water with a fine-screening, and chlorine disinfection.

For instance, on 18 April, 2017, Tonka Equipment Company announced to provide a groundwater treatment system to Clare city. The new system such as Tonka Water’s Dualator VI package treatment system consists of aeration, detention and granular media filtration for removal of iron and manganese.

Based on mergers & acquisitions, RWL Water has undergone the mergers & acquisitions strategy to grow the packaged water treatment system market during the period 2015-2017.

Emefcy and RWL Water are proposing a merger to create new global water group Fluence Corporation. The merger aims to create a global provider of innovative, distributed water and wastewater treatment solutions and to accelerate Emefcy’s operations in China and other key markets.

Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market – Segments

Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Type : Comprises – Extended Aeration, MBR, MBBR, Reverse Osmosis, SBR and Others

Segmentation By End-use : Application – Industrial, Municipal and others)

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market – Regional Analysis

The market across all regions is exoected to show staggering growth due to its low operational & maintenance costs and supportive environmental regulations pertaining emissions. There are various rating systems for green buildings which define the quality of the construction in developed regions. Such organizations are Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), and Green Building Evaluation Labeling (GBEL).

North America is the third leading market of packaged water treatment system. Factors driving the market include increasing demand from the oil and gas industry, scarcity of clean water, and growing population. This is backed by the growing awareness among the population about environment safety.

U.S. accounts for the largest market in North America packaged water treatment system. The rising concerns for optimal water usage across all sections of life are driving the market. It has been experienced that increased spending on modernization and up gradation of infrastructure in the country is driving the market.

