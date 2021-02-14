Global And China Core HR Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Core HR Software Scope and Market Size
Core HR Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Core HR Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Benefits and Claims Management
Payroll and Compensation Management
Personnel Management
Learning Management
Pension Management
Compliance Management
Succession Planning
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Telecom and IT
Other
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Core HR Software market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Core HR Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
Oracle Corp (US)
SAP SE (Germany)
Ultimate Software Group
Automatic Data Processing (US)
Ceridian HCM (US)
Corehr (Ireland)
Employwise (India)
Paychex (US)
Paycom Software (US)
Sumtotal Systems (US)
Workday (US)