Asia Pacific 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Asia Pacific 2D and 3D machine vision systems market will grow by 10.6% over 2020-2030 with a total addressable market cap of $105.74 billion with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 57 figures, this 127-page report “Asia Pacific 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2020-2030 by Component, Technology, System Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific 2D and 3D machine vision systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific 2D and 3D machine vision systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, System Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

Lighting System

– Optical System/Cameras and Lens

– Vision Processing System

– Frame Grabber

– Sensors

– Communication System

Software

– Traditional

– Deep Learning

Service

Based on technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– 2D Machine Vision

– 3D Machine Vision

Based on system type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– PC-based Machine Vision

– Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision

Based on application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Robotic Guidance and Automation

– Quality Assurance & Inspection

– Positioning & Guidance

– Measurement

– Mapping

– Identification

– Security & Surveillance

– Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Food and Beverage

– Electronics and Semiconductor

– Medical and Pharmaceuticals

– Logistics

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, System Type, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

A&B Software

Active Silicon Ltd

Adimec Advanced Image Systems B.V

Aicon 3D Systems

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Canon USA Inc

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

Epic Systems Inc

IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh

ISRA Vision AG

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies

MVTec Software GmbH

National Instruments

Omron Corporation

Sick AG

Stemmer Imaging

Tordivel AS

XIMEA GmbH

