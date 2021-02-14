Cabin Interior Compositesg Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Key Players

The key players in the global cabin interior composites market are Aim Altitude (UK), Collins Aerospace, Inc. (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), FACC AG (Austria), JAMCO Corporation (Japan), The Gill Corporation (US), The Nordam Group LLC (US), Triumph Group (US), Safran (France), and BASF Corporation (Germany).

Market Highlights

The growth of the Global Cabin Interior Composites Market can be attributed to the increasing air passenger traffic and retrofit of old aircraft. However, delays in aircraft deliveries and decreasing profitability of airlines in developing regions may hamper market growth.

The global cabin interior composites market has been segmented based on aircraft type, composite type, process, end use, application, and region.

On the basis of aircraft type, the market has been divided into narrow-body and wide-body. In 2018, the narrow-body segment dominated the market and it is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Narrow-body planes offer cost-efficiency and low fuel consumption, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on composite type, the market has been categorized as carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composite, and others. The glass fiber composite segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the carbon fiber composite segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these composites are corrosion resistant and offer high stiffness.

By process, the market has been classified as sandwich construction, compression molding, and others. The sandwich construction segment was the largest in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. Cabin interior composites manufactured by sandwich construction process are durable and energy-efficient, which is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

