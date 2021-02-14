North America 3D Printers Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America 3D printers market is expected to grow by 19.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $14.388 billion by 2030 despite the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 44 figures, this 107-page report “North America 3D Printers Market 2020-2030 by Printer Type (Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers, Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers), Material Form, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 3D printers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Printer Type, Material Form, Technology, End User, and Country.

Based on printer type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

– Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers

Based on material form, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Liquid Printing Material

– Filament Printing Material

– Powder Printing Material

Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

– Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

– Other Technologies

Based on end user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Power & Energy

– Construction

– Education

– Food and Culinary

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Printer Type, Technology, and End User over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Desktop Metal

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne Co.

FlashForge Corporation

Formlabs Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Leapfrog 3D Printers

Markforged

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Printrbot

Proto Labs Inc.

Robo 3D

Shining 3D

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Tiertime Corporation

Tinkerine Studios Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZprinting Inc.

Zortrax

