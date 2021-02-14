Oatsg Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

Rising sale of oats is driven majorly by its nutritional value and its wide range of applications in nutraceuticals. Oats are rich in fiber content and is consumed based on its cholesterol lowering properties. It is also found to aid weight loss by helping in removal of excess fat from the body. Rising health consciousness among the consumer’s is supporting the sale of oats on a global level. Hectic lifestyle of the consumers is also propelling the growth of instant oats market. Based on the healthy snacks consumption trend, the sale of oats bar is also increasing at a higher rate. The production and the consumption of oats is high in North America and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and Europe over the given forecast period.

Market Forecast

Global Oats Market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by diverse application across various industries. Application of oats is also gaining popularity in the personal care industries as oats are found to be beneficial in treating acne and other skin and hair related problems. Technological strides are resulting in improved product quality, which is also adding fuel to the growth of this market. Increasing demand for healthy food ingredients is influencing the growth of oats market, positively.

All these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.3 % of Oats market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global oats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds a major market share followed by Europe. High demand for oats owing increasing health awareness and healthy food consumption trends from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the oats market. The U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, France, and India are the major importers of oats. Developed trading channels and high demand for healthy food are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global oats market are The Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Grain Millers, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd (Australia), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), Morning Foods Ltd (U.K.), and Richardson International (Canada)

