Global Mainframe Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

ICRWorld’s Mainframe market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The global production of Mainframe is about 1,346 Unit in 2020. The production region is mainly concentrated in USA with product 81% of global Mainframe. The top three companies are IBM, Unisys, Fujitsu, they occupies about 100% market shares.

Global Mainframe Market: Product Segment Analysis

Z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series

Others

Global Mainframe Market: Application Segment Analysis

Financial Services

Public Affairs

Commercial Operation

Others

Global Mainframe Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

China

India

Japan

SEA

The Players Mentioned in our report

IBM (USA)

Unisys (USA)

Fujitsu (JP)

