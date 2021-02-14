Extruded Snacksg Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Extruded snacks are derived through extrusion process of blending, shaping, drying, flavoring and packaging. Most commonly used sources for extrusion snacks are potato, rice, corn, tapioca, mixed grain, and others. Extrusion is an important food processing technique for the preparation of nutritious food for which extruded snacks are gaining popularity as a healthy snack. Increasing health conscious population and their awareness towards healthy snacking is driving the growth of extruded snacks market.

Market Forecast:

Extrusion is a process that combines several operations such as mixing, cooking, kneading, shearing, shaping and forming. It is a popular means of preparing healthy snacks and ready to eat foods. High inclination of consumers towards ready to eat packaged foods is driving the growth of extruded snacks market.

Changing lifestyle and consumers’ consumption pattern is further driving the growth of extruded snacks market. Moreover, innovation with flavors in extruded snacks is boosting the growth of extruded snacks market. Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies and attractive packaging is adding fuel to the growth of extruded snacks market. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.9% of extruded snacks market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis

Global Extruded Snacks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global market followed by North America. In Europe, Poland is accounted for a greater consumption of Extruded Snacks owing to the large size and bright orange yolks, which is rich in fatty acids and maintain an optimum level of body cholesterol. Additionally, it has a better taste than the conventional caged eggs.

