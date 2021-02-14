Global Email Security Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Email Security is an email management solution used by an organization to secure email account from cyber-attacks, malware, spam, and phishing attacks. The increasing growth of cloud-based services in enterprise, excessive volume of the data generated, the number of email exchanges, and increase in the vulnerability due to the adoption of BYOD are some of the drivers that are boosting the email security market. On the other hand, lack of consumer awareness, high-cost of software and hardware and much time consumption during installation are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the email security market. Globally, the email security is expected to grow USD 18 billion with a CAGR of 22% during the assessment period.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the Global Email Security market are Cisco System Inc (US), Dell Inc. (US), Fortinet (US), McAfee(US), Symantec Corporation(US), Apptix(US), Microsoft Corporation(US), Mimecast(UK), SAP SE(Germany) among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Email Security market.

Industry News

Feb 2017, Sonic Wall launched Next- Generation Email Security with Advanced Threat Protection.

Sonic Wall Email security 9.0 with capture advanced threat protection service prevents ransomware and emerging zero-day attacks. It is available for enterprise and service providers and offers a cloud-based, multi-engine sandbox that not only inspects email traffic for suspicious code, but also blocks malicious files from entering the network until a verdict is reached. The company also revealed a preview of Sonic OS 6.2.7 operating system, that offers better breach prevention, a new threat Application Program Interface (API), with more scalability and connectivity.

Aug 2017, Dell EMC and VMware partnered to provide first data protection solution for VMware cloud on Amazon Web Services.

It is introduced to deliver backup and recovery workloads running in VMware cloud on AWS. It provides self-service data protection services tightly integrated with VMware vSphere. It also protects VMware workloads on AWS storage for increased resiliency and seamless integration with on-premises data protection. It also integrates into VMware management tools for the ultimate automation experience.

Global Email Security Market — Segmentation

Segmentation by Deployment: On-premise Email security, Hosted Email security, Managed Email Security.

Segmentation by Organization Size: Small & medium enterprise, Large enterprise.

Segmentation by Vertical: Retail, Entertainment & Media, Travel & Transport, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil& Gas and others

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Global Email Security Market Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Global Email Security Market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific Region is the fastest growing region in the email security market. The market growth is due to the increase in the penetration level of Internet and shift towards digitalization. The companies in the APAC region are likely to be targeted by the hackers compared to the other regions due to the lack of effective cyber laws and cyber security awareness. The market share of North America and Europe is expected to decline due to the early adoption of new technologies and more awareness which leads to the slow growth in email security market. Furthermore. the gradual decline of the email security market in Europe is due to the slow adoption of email security solutions

