Global Programmatic Advertising Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Programmatic advertising is a rapidly growing market because its automation reduces human efforts in digital advertising. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global programmatic advertising market that anticipates excessive enlargement for this market with 22% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It observes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

The global programmatic advertising market has been segmented on the basis of ad formats, device, end users, and lastly region. Based on ad formats, this market has been segmented into desktop banners, desktop videos, mobile banners, and mobile videos. The device-based segmentation segments the market into desktops and mobiles. On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into education, finance, media & entertainment, retail, and travel.

The regional segmentation of the global programmatic advertising market has segmented the market into continent-based regional markets namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). According to the report, North America holds the lion‘s share in the global market. Due to technological advancement and surplus production, North America is a big market for various goods and services. The most important country-specific markets in North America are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Many key players in this market are also based in the USA. In North America, the majority population actively uses smart mobile devices and social media platforms. Due to good internet facilities, online purchases are popular in North America.

Europe has a high density of population and some strong economies like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK) that make it a lucrative market. The growth of the European market has been anticipated on the basis of various factors, the major one being the presence of several key market players in. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific has been expected to emerge as the fastest growing market. In this region, mobile videos have been projected to contribute faster growth of revenue backed by video advertising in countries such as China, India, and Japan. However, the market growth can hit breaks in some Asian countries because some regions are not fully equipped with internet and the sufficient IT infrastructure capable of aiding e-commerce industry. With many countries still being cash-based economies, China, India, and Japan remain top choices for e-commerce industry and market.

The RoW segment primarily focuses on South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). South America has experienced slow market growth during the forecast period. However, Argentina and Brazil have been estimated to emerge as slow but steady country-based markets in this region. In the MEA region, the market is limited. Some other reasons for the limited market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of internet connectivity, lack of technological development, lack of education, and political instability.

Key Players

The key players in the global programmatic advertising market include Adobe Marketing Cloud (USA), Adroll (USA), AdReady (USA), Centro, Inc. (USA), Choozle (USA), DataXu (USA), DoubleClick (USA), Outbrain (USA), PulsePoint, Inc. (the USA), and Rubicon Project (USA).

