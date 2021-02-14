Global Temporary Labor Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Temporary Labor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Temporary Labor development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Adecco

Allegis Group

Kelly Services, Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc.

Randstad N.V.

Hays plc

Robert Half International Inc.

Express Services, Inc.

Westaff

Persol Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unskilled

Clerical

Management

Skilled

Professional

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

FMCG and retail

IT

Construction

Logistics and Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Temporary Labor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Temporary Labor development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Temporary Labor are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

