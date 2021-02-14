Global And Japan Liquid Natural Gas Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market is valued approximately USD 11.39 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A manufacturing execution system is an information mechanism used in a manufacturing unit to monitor, connect, and control complex flows and manufacturing equipment. The fundamental objective of the manufacturing execution system is to secure the effective application of manufacturing operations and exercise upliftment in the production output. The global pandemic of COVID-19 will affect adversely to the market growth as many factories were closed due to the lack in supply of essential raw material and visit of employees during lockdowns. The market is expected to grow over the forecast years due to the significant rise in industrial automation where advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning etc. are used to successfully accomplish production activity and enhancing productivity. For instance: according to the study by Aruba Organization in 2018, over 68% of the business leaders in industrial sector use IoT for monitoring and maintenance and over 54% of business leaders prefer IoT for remote operation. In addition, rise in need for massive production and connected supply chain to cater the growing population are the factor propelling the growth of market. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of MES solutions among small medium enterprises is the factor hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Manufacturing Execution System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of stringent norms regarding manufacturing execution systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such rise in automation in industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Manufacturing Execution System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

AVEVA plc

Oracle Corp.

General Electric

Emerson Electric

Miracom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Function offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Quality Analysis

Document Control

Inventory Management

Production Tracking

Production Performance Analysis

Resource Allocation

Others

By Process Industry:

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Power and Energy

Others

By Discrete Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and defense

Metal and Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

