Potato Protein Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Potato protein is a high-grade

protein concentrate and consists of features such as favorable amino acid

profile and low ash levels. Potato proteins have a very good nutritional value,

equal to that of the egg. Potato protein concentrate is beneficial for muscle

growth and assist to build up energy. It is gaining popularity in supplements

and sports nutrition along with high demand in animal nutrition market. Potato

isolates and potato concentrates are the two types of potato protein used in

various industries.

Market Forecast:

Potato protein is cost-effective

over the animal protein which is gaining traction among the consumers globally.

Increasing vegan population is also driving the growth of the market. Moreover,

the emulsifying, foaming, and gelling properties of the potato protein isolates

makes it an ideal ingredient in the food application.

Potato protein is also used in

animal feed to add to their nutritional level which is growing the demand for

potato protein market. Moreover, the high nutritive value of potato protein is

propelling the market demand among the health-conscious population. However,

there may exist some health-related risk factors which must be investigated in

detail before potato protein is applied in the food industry as a new source of

Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated

CAGR of 4.8% of potato protein market during the forecast period

2017-2023.

Downstream analysis:

On the basis of type, potato protein

market is segmented into potato protein isolates and potato protein

The potato protein concentrates segment is anticipated to

dominate the market owing to its high application in various industries.

However, the potato protein isolates segment is projected to witness

substantial growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, potato

protein market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen

desserts, beverages, supplements, snacks, animal nutrition, and others. The

animal nutrition segment is witnessed to be dominating the market owing to the

high application of potato protein in feed industry of which cattle and swine

segment are the major contributors. However, the supplements segment is an

emerging segment and is projected to gain steady growth over the forecasted



Regional Analysis:

The global potato protein market is

segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world

(RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High

investment by key players on the R&D and technological advancements is

propelling the market growth in Europe. High inclination of consumers towards

functional food in North America is driving the market for potato protein in

this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the

fastest growing region over the forecasted period. India and China are the

major contributors in this region due to growing health awareness and

increasing consumption of healthy foods. Latin America is also expected to

witness moderate growth over the estimated period in which Brazil is the major

contributor followed by Mexico.

