Global Aqua Feed Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The Global aqua feed market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on global aqua feed Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

The significant factor driving the growth of the aqua feed market is the rising fish consumption coupled with the increasing growth of processed seafood products. Rising middle income population group in developing economies directly influencing the sales of aqua feed products during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high protein food among the consumer. Fish and shellfish contain high quality protein and other essential nutrients and are an important part of a healthful diet. Apart from that, doctors are also prescribing to adopt sea fish to fulfil their daily dose of nutrients

The aqua feed is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the upcoming decade due to increasing globalization of seafood value chain for that processing of seafood is getting outsourced to various countries. High quality aqua feed is helpful to fish, mollusks, crustaceans & other aquatic animals than farm-made feed due to their balanced and need specific composition. The large scale manufacturers & producers use the aqua feed to obtain the steady supply of nutrients to fish and also to increase the production of fish. Also, increasing food service industry is witnessing a massive growth

Latest Industry Updates

May 2017 Cargill, Inc. expanded their new aqua food manufacturing plant in Vietnam. New manufacturing capacity of the plant is catering the excessive demand of aqua feed in Vietnam.

April 2016 EVONIK launched AQUAVI® Met-Met as an aqua feed. The product strengthens the overall market position in the Asia pacific region.

May 2017 Bio Mar expanded their presence in Africa region by introducing aqua feeds for tilapia and catfish.

March 2017 Archer Daniels Midland expanded their presence in China by introducing new plant in China.

June 2016 Archer Daniels Midland launched algae derived DHA which is especially used in the aqua feed.

Global Aqua Feed Market – Competitive Analysis

Market players in aqua feed market are emphasizing in the merger & acquisition activities in order to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the aqua feed processing plant to increase the product portfolio.

The strategic sales plan of aqua feed manufacturers include use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into a collaboration with the online channels in order to reach maximum customers and also to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players are penetrating into the untapped market to increase the overall profitability. Key industrial players create and run awareness campaign to educate consumers and drive them to make a rational choice.

The key players profiled in aqua feed are Cargill Inc. (U.S.), BioMar Group (Denmark), Waterbase Ltd (India), BASF (Germany), Alltech Inc. (U.S.), Coppen International BV (Netherlands), Ridley Corporation (Australia), Zeigler bros. Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany) and Marvesa (Netherland)

