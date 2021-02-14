Pet Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Easy availability and convenience has increased the demand for bakery products on a global level. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Pet Food Ingredients Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Global pet food ingredients market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising concern of pet owners towards animal health. Pet food constitutes protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fats, and preservatives. All the nutritional values in pet food are derived from animals, plants, and synthetic sources. Every ingredient plays a vital role in providing nutrition to the animal body. In the US, all combinations of ingredients in pet food is regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the safety and health of pets.

Market Highlights

Pets require essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals to stay strong and healthy. Concern for a healthier lifestyle, fewer digestive disorders, high energy level, healthy weight, and longer lifespan in pets are few of the key drivers boosting the growth of pet food ingredients market. The ingredients used in pet food are available in raw form, and the further processing is done by the pet food processors.

The pet food ingredients market has been segmented by ingredients into meat & meat products, cereals, vegetables, fats, and additives. Meat & meat products segment generate the most revenue in the market owing to the enhanced palatability and acceptability of meat-based pet food. Meat is a good source of glucosamine, chondroitin, vitamins, and protein, among others, that help in brain development, bone health, and immune system of pets.

Pet food ingredients market is segmented by pet into dog, cat, fish, and others. The dog segment is generating the maximum revenue in the market, owing to the rising adoption of different breeds of dogs worldwide. Dogs need extra nutritional values than other pets in terms of health and performance thereby boosting the growth of dog food ingredients market.

In terms of form, pet food ingredients market is segmented into dry and liquid, where dry ingredients market dominate the market. Dry pet food ingredients have more nutrition content and its low moisture level offers longer shelf life than liquid form, thereby driving the market for dry pet food ingredients market.

The market, by source, is segmented into animal based, plant based, and synthetic. The animal-based source segment is the most dominating segment in the market since animals sourced pet food are an excellent source of proteins and other nutrients essential for a pet diet.

