Prebiotics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

- Market Highlights
- TheGlobal
- Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few
- years and is projected to reach USD 8,794.7 Million by 2025 at
- aCAGR of 9.7%. Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that
- promote the growth of beneficial microbes in animal and human guts. The
- consumption of prebiotics such as inulin, oligosaccharides, lactulose, and
- others help in the healthy growth of the gut microbiota. Apart from the traditional applications of prebiotics such
- are trying to explore new application industries for their products. Market
- players are focusing on developing new products that can be used in
- pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Animal feed is emerging as one of
- the most potential application industries for prebiotics globally. Ban on the
- use of antibiotics as growth promotors has also contributed to the increased
- acceptance of innovative products such as prebiotics and algae proteins. The
- increasing awareness regarding the importance of gut health in animal
- performance and productivity among the livestock rearers has resulted in the
- incorporation of prebiotic products in livestock diets. Pet owners prefer pet
- food with prebiotics such as fructo-oligosaccharides, inulin, and others to
- promote growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli bacteria in pets, especially
- dogs and cats. According to the data cited by PetMD, nearly 70%of
- the immune system in dogs is governed by their digestive system/tract.
- Prominent market players are taking
- steps toward business expansions and entering into untapped markets, thereby
- increasing their consumer bases. The international players may strengthen their
- presence worldwide through acquisitions during the review period. Surging
- demand for functional ingredients in food & beverages and dietary
- supplements is fuelling market growth, thereby making it an ideal time for
- players to launch new prebiotics products and increase their global market
- Segmental Analysis
- The global prebiotics
- market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
- Based on type, the
- global prebiotics market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides,
- galacto-oligosaccharides, and others. The
- inulin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0%during
- the forecast period. Inulin is classified as a prebiotic because of its ability
- to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria. The
- growth of such bacteria is associated with improving bowel function and general
- It is used to enrich food products with dietary fiber. It is also used
- as a sugar replacer, fat replacer, and texture modifier for the development of
- functional foods.
- Regional Analysis
- Geographically, the global prebiotics market has been segmented
- into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per
- MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of
- more than 37% in 2018and register a CAGR of 9.2% during
