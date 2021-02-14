Global Carbon Dioxide Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Carbon Dioxide market will register a 4.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6625.4 million by 2025, from $ 5564.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Carbon Dioxide business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Carbon Dioxide market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Carbon Dioxide, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Carbon Dioxide market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Carbon Dioxide companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

2N

2N-4N

Above 4N

The 2N segment was estimated to account for the extremely highest market share of about 70% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemicals and Petroleum Industry

Metals Industry

Food and Beverages

Health Care and Pharmaceuticals

Others

The segment of chemicals and petroleum industry held the largest market share of about 57% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Linde

Gulf Cryo

Air Liquid

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Water

India Glycols

Hunan Kaimeite Gases

SOL Group

