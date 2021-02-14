Global Food Flavors Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact

Global Food Flavors Market is valued approximately USD 15.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Food flavors are used to improve the taste of food products, includes natural and synthesized flavors. The food flavors are used in food & beverage industry for different purposes such as new product development, add new product line, and change the taste of existing product. The global Food Flavors market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as governments temporary shut-down restaurants and bars to reduce the spread of the virus. The growing demand for processed and comfort food as well as the increased consumption of confectionery items, are few factors responsible for the growth of the food flavor market. Along with the advancement of new technologies and innovative experiments in the food & beverage sector, further increases the demand of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 16th December 2019, Dupont and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) agreed into a merger to create a new industry for food & beverage industry worth USD 45 billion. However, side-effects of added flavors, both natural and synthetic and stringent regulations and government policies are the major factors restraining the growth of global Food Flavors market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Food Flavors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high production of processed food. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Dupont
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Givaudan
Kerry Group
International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF)
Symrise
MANE
Taiyo International
Sensient
- Hasegawa
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Chocolate & brown
Vanilla
Fruit & nut
Dairy
Spices & savory
Other
By Origin:
Natural
Natural-identical
Artificial/Synthetic
By Application:
Food
Beverages
By Form:
Liquid & gel
Dry
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Food Flavors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors