Patient Monitoring Market -Trends, Business Size and Share 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Patient Monitoring Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Patient Monitoring market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Patient Monitoring Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Home Healthcare is the Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The hospitals segment held the maximum share in 2018, owing to high patient turnaround and large volumes of procedures. The home healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit a robust growth rate over the forecast period. Cost efficiency of these alternate sites, along with availability qualified resources, is expected to support the growth.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Patient Monitoring Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The North American patient monitoring market dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing demand for wireless and portable systems, coupled with the presence of sophisticated reimbursement structure aiming toward cutting out of pocket expenditure levels, are the major factors attributing to its large market share.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the large presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of India and China, rising medical tourism, and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in these markets.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Patient Monitoring market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Monitoring market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Patient Monitoring industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Patient Monitoring market in the future? Who is the leader in the Patient Monitoring market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Patient Monitoring market?

Detailed TOC of Patient Monitoring Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases due to Lifestyle Changes

4.2.2 Growth in Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Growing Preference for Home and Remote Monitoring

4.2.4 Ease of Use and Portability Devices to Promote the Growth

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Resistance from Healthcare Industry Professionals Toward the Adoption of Patient Monitoring Systems

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.3 High Cost of Technology

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 Neuromonitoring Devices

5.1.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

5.1.4 Multi-parameter Monitors

5.1.5 Respiratory Monitoring Devices

5.1.6 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

5.1.7 Other Types of Devices

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Respiratory

5.2.4 Fetal and Neonatal

5.2.5 Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End Users

5.3.1 Home Healthcare

5.3.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.3.3 Hospitals

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Masimo Corporation

6.1.9 Medtronic Care Management Services LLC

6.1.10 Omron Corporation

6.1.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.12 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

