Fintech Market: Applications, Business Trends by Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Fintech Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Fintech market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Fintech Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Booming Digital Payments sector

Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 3,403,168 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to register an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 13.2% by 2024.

The market’s largest segment is digital commerce, which amounted to a total transaction value of USD 2,875,5.7 million in 2018.

Growing Personal Finance sector

The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors segment

From a global comparison perspective, it is shown that the highest cumulated transaction value was achieved in the United States

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Fintech market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fintech market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Fintech industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Fintech market in the future? Who is the leader in the Fintech market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Fintech market?

Detailed TOC of Fintech Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Key Regulators Working with Fintech

4.2 Primary Business Objectives of Fintech

4.3 Types of Fintech Firms

4.4 Trends in the Global Fintech Market

4.5 Growth Challenges for Fintech

4.6 Interaction between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Institutions

4.7 Key Reasons for Patnership between Fintech Companies and Traditional Financial Services Firms

4.8 Association of Fintechs with Various Entities

4.9 Market Drivers and Restraints

4.10 Market Opportunities

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Global Transaction Volume

5.1.1 Digital Payments

5.1.2 Personal Finance

5.1.3 Alternative Lending

5.1.4 Alternative Financing

5.2 Funding Statistics

5.3 Revenue Statistics

5.4 Country-level Insights for Key Developing and Developed Companies

5.5 Expected Growth Rates

5.6 Insights on Other Segments

5.6.1 Insurtech

5.6.2 Regtech

5.7 Number of Companies Active in the Fintech Market, by Region

5.8 Other Key Market Data

5.9 Geography

5.9.1 North America

5.9.2 South America

5.9.3 Europe

5.9.4 Asia-Pacific

5.9.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview of Market Competition

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ZhongAn (China)

6.2.2 Avant (United States)

6.2.3 Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

6.2.4 Oscar Health (United States)

6.2.5 Wealthfront (United States)

6.2.6 Kreditech

6.2.7 Ant Financial

6.2.8 Affirm

6.2.9 Credit Karma

6.2.10 Adyen *

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 APPENDIX

10 DISCLAIMER

