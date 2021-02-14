Aviation Carbon Fiber Market with Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Aviation Carbon Fiber Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Aviation Carbon Fiber market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Aviation Carbon Fiber Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Weight is the most important parameter considered at every phase in the design and development of an aircraft. The low overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Most of the commercial airlines operate at low-profit margins, and hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel efficient. Newer generation aircraft are more fuel efficient, owing to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. Thus, the commercial fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market in the years to come.

The Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow With the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share, globally, followed by North America. The region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the increasing demand for newer generation aircraft, is currently driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, several of the material suppliers are based in the Asian region and supply raw materials for part manufacturers and aircraft OEMs. Air passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid pace, which has forced the airlines operating across Asia to increase their fleet size. This will result in airlines procuring new aircraft in the coming years, which is likely to generate demand for carbon fiber, since the majority of the newer generation aircraft structures are made using carbon fiber composites.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aviation Carbon Fiber market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Aviation Carbon Fiber industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Aviation Carbon Fiber market in the future? Who is the leader in the Aviation Carbon Fiber market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Aviation Carbon Fiber market?

Detailed TOC of Aviation Carbon Fiber Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Commercial Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.2 Military Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.3 Rotorcraft

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 UK

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Argentina

5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bally Ribbon Mills

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Solvay

6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.5 SGL Carbon SE

6.4.6 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.7 Toho Tenax (Tenjin Carbon)

6.4.8 BGF Industries Inc.

6.4.9 Boeing

6.4.10 Airbus

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

