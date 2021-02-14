Armored Vehicles Market: Applications, Business Trends by Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Armored Vehicles Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Armored Vehicles market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Armored Vehicles Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Main Battle Tank Segment is Projected to Lead the Armored Vehicles Market from 2019 to 2024

Currently, the main battle tank (MBT) segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. This is propelled by the increasing procurements of tanks by various countries, like Hungary, Russia, Thailand, France, and Germany, among others. For instance, in August 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for the production of 132 third-generation T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBT) and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). The Russian Ground Forces are expected to receive a total of 100 T-14 MBTs by 2020.

Armored Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing political tensions between Pakistan, India, China, and Japan, and increasing terrorist activities are forcing these countries to increase and modernize their ground forces. These factors are expected to drive the procurement of armored vehicles, thereby, helping the growth of the Asia-Pacific armored vehicles market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Armored Vehicles market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Armored Vehicles industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Armored Vehicles market in the future? Who is the leader in the Armored Vehicles market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Armored Vehicles market?

Detailed TOC of Armored Vehicles Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 KEY ARMORED VEHICLES PROGRAM

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Type

6.1.1 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

6.1.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

6.1.3 Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

6.1.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT)

6.1.5 Other Types

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 US

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.1 UK

6.2.2.2 France

6.2.2.3 Germany

6.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 India

6.2.3.3 Japan

6.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.4.1 Mexico

6.2.4.2 Brazil

6.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 Nigeria

6.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

6.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Vendor Market Share

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation

7.4.2 Rheinmetall AG

7.4.3 BAE Systems PLC

7.4.4 Textron Inc.

7.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd

7.4.6 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

7.4.7 Nexter Systems

7.4.8 Oshkosh Corp.

7.4.9 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

7.4.10 IVECO SPA

7.4.11 BMC

7.4.12 STREIT Group

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

