Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market -Trends, Business Size and Share 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Glass-walled Bridges Segment Expected to Dominate the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market

To enhance passengers’ experience, and as a result of the good insulating properties of glass, many modernization programs in airports are underway, and as a part of this, airports authorities are looking to replace old steel passenger boarding systems with glass-walled varieties. This is a key reason for the increasing procurement of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges. This segment currently has a high market share, and the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period.

Europe Region to Grow with a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the North American region has the highest market share out of all the regions, due to a large number of airports in the country. But the European region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, the countries in the region are investing highly in airport infrastructure, thereby, driving the growth of revenues from the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market in the future? Who is the leader in the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market?

Detailed TOC of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Movable Passenger Boarding Bridge

5.1.2 Fixed Passenger Boarding Bridge

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Electro-mechanical

5.2.2 Hydraulic

5.3 Product

5.3.1 Apron Drive Bridge

5.3.2 Dual Boarding Bridge System

5.3.3 Commuter Bridge

5.3.4 Over-the-wing Bridge

5.3.5 Nose-loader Bridge

5.3.6 T-bridge

5.4 Structure

5.4.1 Steel-walled

5.4.2 Glass-walled

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 UK

5.5.2.2 France

5.5.2.3 Germany

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 India

5.5.3.2 China

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 UAE

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ADELTE Group SL

6.4.2 CIMC

6.4.3 FMT SE

6.4.4 HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.5 John Bean Technologies Corp.

6.4.6 MHI-TES

6.4.7 Shinmaywa Industries Ltd

6.4.8 thyssenkrupp AG

6.4.9 UBS

6.4.10 Vataple Group Ltd

6.4.11 PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK

6.4.12 Ameribridge Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

