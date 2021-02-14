Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: Applications, Business Trends by Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Commercial Satellite Imaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999661

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999661

Key Market Trends:

Military and Defense Applications Account for Significant Share

Military and defense applications are the largest end-user segments of commercial satellite imaging. The military and defense segment accounted for a share of over 40% of the market studied, as of 2017. The growth of the segment can be mainly attributed to security and surveillance applications, which are the core functionalities of any defense organization.

A case in point is that of Afghanistan. After 9/11, the US government did not legislate the high-resolution Ikonos satellite out of taking or releasing images of Afghanistan. Instead, all the exclusive rights of Afghanistan’s spatial data were bought by the US government, making it impossible for other countries to use commercial US imagery to survey the area.

As of 2017, only 16 satellite launches across the globe have been categorized for military operations, whereas, about 219 satellites were launched in the commercial domain. Out of all the satellites launched in the military domain, more than 43% were found to be earth/space observation satellites, whereas, more than 75% of the satellites in the commercial domain were identified as earth observation/space observation satellites (UCS Satellite Database).

Over the forecast period, increasing regulations and bills (like the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act of 2017, which is expected to be passed during the forecast period to provide faster licensing timeline to imaging companies) are likely to augment the quality of commercially available spatial data, thereby boosting the growth of the military and defense segment.

North America Region Account for the Largest Share

North America is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period, due to the highest number of researches and investments in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake space programs, and earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region.

Due to strong support from the federal government regarding grants to academic institutions and companies to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market studied is estimated to expand further in the region.

According to the Satellite Industry Association, the United States generated USD 110 billion in revenue from the satellite industry in 2016. This growth is estimated to continue, due to an increase in investments and applications of satellite industry services in other sectors.

The region is also actively innovating new applications for satellite imaging to solve real-life problems.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Commercial Satellite Imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999661

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Commercial Satellite Imaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Commercial Satellite Imaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the Commercial Satellite Imaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Commercial Satellite Imaging market?

Detailed TOC of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Devices

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Mobile Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High-resolution Images Offered by Other Imaging Technologies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping

5.1.2 Natural Resource Management

5.1.3 Surveillance and Security

5.1.4 Conservation and Research

5.1.5 Construction and Development

5.1.6 Disaster Management

5.1.7 Defense and Intelligence

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 By End User Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Transportation and Logistics

5.2.4 Military and Defense

5.2.5 Energy

5.2.6 Forestry and Agriculture

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DigitalGlobe Inc.

6.1.2 Galileo Group Inc.

6.1.3 Planet Labs Inc.

6.1.4 SpaceKnow Inc.

6.1.5 SkyLab Analytics

6.1.6 Harris Corporation

6.1.7 BlackSky Global LLC

6.1.8 ImageSat International NV

6.1.9 European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH

6.1.10 UrtheCast Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Aerospace & Defence Transistors Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Profile Scanners Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Biodegradable Straws Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026

Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Size and Share Analysis 2021 – Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Worldwide Growth Survey, Market Trends, and Company Overview with Covid-19 Impact till 2026

Air Purification Systems Market Size and Growth Trends 2021 Research includes Top Countries Data, Business Opportunities, Future Innovation, Development Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Remote Control Floor Grinding Machine Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

Mobile Phone Packaging Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Mobile Phone Holder Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Carbon Fiber Tows Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Cable Fault Detectors and Locators Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Carbon Fibre Wheels Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Water Treatment Materials Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/