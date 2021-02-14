Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market -Trends, Business Size and Share 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999662

Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999662

Key Market Trends:

Robotics is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Improved efficiency, and a reduction in production costs, when compared to conventional manufacturing processes, are boosting the adoption of automation technology, which is driving the digital transformation across the manufacturing segment. The application of robots in manufacturing increases efficiencies from raw material handling, to finished product packing. These robots are programmed to operate 24/7, and also can be customized to perform complex functions.

Highly trainable and collaborative robots, across the manufacturing sector, are being deployed in unsafe working environments. For instance, autonomous dump trucks used at mining sites can be remotely controlled by operators, eliminating the need for human drivers. According to Adobe’s 2018 Digital Intelligence briefing, about 15% of businesses use AI today, and 31% plan to add support for it, over the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing adoption of AI is also aiding the adoption of modern robotics, through cobots. Cobots can help eliminate dangerous work, freeing humans for more satisfying jobs, and avoiding the risk of repetitive stress.

The adoption of robots in manufacturing plants aids the smart machinery in identifying irregularities and can help fix mechanical issues without any human intervention, allowing the company to increase efficiency and minimize delays.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

Modern manufacturing facilities in the United States rely on new technologies and innovations, in order to produce higher quality products at a significant rate, with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, companies in the region are adopting sophisticated and intelligent solutions.

Several government initiatives are aiding the transformation of the traditional manufacturing industry. For instance, the previous government proposed the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consist of regional hubs that are expected to accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, for making new, globally competitive products. The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies.

Furthermore, the IoT-enabled manufacturing plants in the United States allow manufacturing companies to optimize their business operations, product and services innovations, and supply chain and logistics management. Thus, manufacturers from different end-user sectors, such as industrial equipment, defense, healthcare, and electronics, are seeking these IoT solutions. For instance, in July 2016, Boeing partnered with Microsoft to build a cloud-based platform, for its portfolio of commercial aviation analytics tools. This is expected to help Boeing take advantage of more robust data intelligence. As a result, data in the cloud will help Boeing manage inventory and optimize the maintenance costs involved in the production.

According to RIA estimates, about 250,000 robots are being used in the United States, behind only Japan and China. In the United States, manufacturing accounts for USD 2.17 trillion in annual economic activity, and more than 98% of US manufacturers qualify as small businesses. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, in the United States, aimed at taking advantage of the increasing adoption of digital solutions. The primary driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies applications, to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. For instance, 7.ai partnered with Blue Prism, to deliver new AI-enabled automation capabilities, for virtual agents in digital process automation.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999662

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market in the future? Who is the leader in the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing market?

Detailed TOC of Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Inclination Of Manufacturers Toward Cost Efficient Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack Of Technical Expertise

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Robotics

5.1.2 IoT

5.1.3 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

5.1.4 Cybersecurity

5.1.5 Other Technologies ( Big Data and Analytics, Machine Learning and Artifical Intelligence, Advanced HMI)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Kawasaki Robotics

6.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation

6.1.5 Denso Corporation

6.1.6 General Electric Co.

6.1.7 ABB Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Switched Filter Bank Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Zinc Ricinoleate Market Size Report 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Key Players, Global Industry Share, Future Scope, Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2026

Tank Truck Bodies Market Size and Share Analysis 2021 – Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Worldwide Growth Survey, Market Trends, and Company Overview with Covid-19 Impact till 2026

Poly-Chlorotrifluoroethylene Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Mounted Spherical Roller Bearings Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Multi-Depth Corrugated Box Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Potassium Stearates Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Toilet Fill Valves Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Eco-friendly PVC Stabilizer Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Photo-electric Sensor Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/