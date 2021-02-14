Gesture Recognition Market – Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Gesture Recognition Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Gesture Recognition market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Gesture Recognition Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Technology Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Touch-based gesture recognition consists of single- and multi-touch screens, which are widely used in consumer electronics. A single touch-based function can be used in many devices, such as smartphones. For instance, a single-swipe touch can be used to access the menu bar in any smartphone.

Multi-Touch-Based gesture recognition is used in functions, such as zoom-in, zoom-out, and three-finger screenshot in smartphones. Functions, such as desktop swap and access to the menu in Windows 10 can be found on the trackpads of laptops. Currently, the touch-based gesture recognition segment dominates the market studied, due to high market penetration of laptops and smartphones that have the aforementioned basic functionalities, and is expected to remain the same, over the forecast period.

Smartphones are expected to witness continuous growth over the next six years as companies are shifting their focus to the Asia-Pacific region, especially India, by launching low-cost and feature-rich smartphones. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market studied.

Currently, smartphone manufacturers are launching phones that incorporate touch-based gesture recognition features, such as double tap to sleep and wake. In addition, laptop manufacturers are launching low-cost products that use touch-based gesture recognition, thereby, augmenting the availability of the technology.

North America Market is Expected to have a Major Share

North American market for gesture recognition is led by the United States, due to the presence of major tech firms and startups in the country. Research and development investment in the United States is very high. The country produces the most advanced degrees in science and engineering and high-impact scientific publications. It is the largest provider of information services, globally.

Deep-learning forms a base for gesture recognition. In 2017, the deep learning software market in the region was estimated at USD 80 million and may reach USD 130 million by 2019.

Also, in terms of artificial intelligence (taxonomy includes gesture recognition-based products and services providers), the United States occupies the leading position with 415 companies, followed by the United Kingdom with 67 companies, and Canada with 29 companies. Average funding raised by the companies, particularly, in the field of gesture control is USD 7.8 million.

Canada-based Thalmic Labs manufactured a gesture recognition device that can be worn on the forearm, called Myo. This armband can be integrated with various applications, such as presentations and gaming, or as a controller for drones. In terms of demand, the United States is helping in setting the stage for record sales of the latest consumer electronics. Disposable personal income increased by 1.8% in 2017, and it is likely to increase by more than 2.0%, in 2018. As a result, revenue in the consumer electronics industry is expected to amount to USD 72,443 million in 2018, in the United States.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gesture Recognition market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Gesture Recognition industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Gesture Recognition market in the future? Who is the leader in the Gesture Recognition market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Gesture Recognition market?

Detailed TOC of Gesture Recognition Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements for Efficient HMI and Demand for Cost-effective Features

4.3.2 Evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology Augmented with Fall in Sensors Prices

4.3.3 Increasing Use of Devices Supporting Gesture Recognition across End-user Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Algorithms, Mathematical, and Other Complexities Associated with the Use of Gesture Recognition Technology

4.4.2 High Battery Power Consumption by Gesture Sensors, due to the ‘Always-on’ User Interface

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Touch-based Gesture Recognition

5.1.2 Touchless Gesture Recognition

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Consumer Electronics

5.2.4 Gaming

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intel Corporation

6.1.2 Jabil Inc.

6.1.3 Leap Motion Inc.

6.1.4 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.1.5 Sony Corporation

6.1.6 Elliptic Laboratories A/S

6.1.7 Thalmic Labs Inc.

6.1.8 Sony Corporation

6.1.9 Pyreos Limited

6.1.10 GestureTek Inc.

6.1.11 Fibaro Group SA

6.1.12 Eyesight Technologies Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

