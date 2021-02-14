Big Data as a Service Market with Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Big Data as a Service Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Big Data as a Service market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Big Data as a Service Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Private Cloud has Significant Share In the Market

Private cloud services are explicitly designed for the organization’s needs. They are usually offered via a private network or corporate WAN, rather than an open Internet source.

Private cloud services allow organizations to set up IT architectures (e.g., by specifying their requirements for security and service-level agreements), and also allow applications hosted in the cloud to integrate with applications that are kept in-house.

In a private cloud, both infrastructure and services are always maintained on a private network, and software and hardware are dedicated solely to the client organization. They ensure that no data is misplaced or lost, and also provide the flexibility of control to modify resource configuration according to demand.

The United States Occupied the Largest Share In the Market

United States is expected to dominate the regional and global big data as a service market over the forecast period, as most of the major vendors in the market are US based and also the adoption of big data services are very high in the regional discrete manufacturing, banking, process manufacturing, professional services, and federal/central government sectors.

According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics in the country.

Adoption of big data services for enhancing internal efficiency is trending in the country. 43% of companies in the above survey also identified internal process efficiency as the primary driving force behind the digital transformation.

American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches and warn about security threats. By adopting Big Data, the company has been able to enable predictive analysis and save around USD 30 million on its Quality Assurance spend while still improving quality.

The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. Further, the rising adoption of SaaS among local SMEs is expected to expand the studied market scope over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Big Data as a Service market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Big Data as a Service industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Big Data as a Service market in the future? Who is the leader in the Big Data as a Service market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Big Data as a Service market?

Detailed TOC of Big Data as a Service Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Cloud Adoption And Rise In The Data Volume Generated

4.3.2 Increasing Demand For Improving Organization’s Internal Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.2.1 Private

5.1.2.2 Public

5.1.2.3 Hybrid

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.2 Energy and Power

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 Manufacturing

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.6 SAS Institute

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 Information Builders Inc.

6.1.9 Google LLC

6.1.10 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.11 Alteryx Ltd

6.1.12 Wipro Ltd

6.1.13 Opera Solutions LLC

6.1.14 Guavus Inc.

6.1.15 MapR Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET INVESTMENT

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

