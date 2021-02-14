France E-Commerce Market: Applications, Business Trends by Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “France E-Commerce Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the France E-Commerce market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

France E-Commerce Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Fashion is Expected to be a Significant Product Type

Paris remains an official fashion capital alongside Milan, New York, and London, as well as an increasing number of cities seeking to cement their presence in the industry. Despite a considerable degree of competition from these cities, fashion is a deep-rooted aspect of France’s culture and its international profile.

Online third-party retailers continue to grow and consolidate the market as well. Since it’s North American inception, Vente-privée has focused its development on the European market and has been building scale across countries before a potential IPO. After the acquisition of a Belgian company in 2015, it acquired two additional groups in Europe during the first semester 2016, Eboutic.ch in Switzerland for an undisclosed value, and Privalia in Spain for EUR million.

At a time of considerable economic difficulty in France, the country’s fashion industry is still emerging as victorious, as demonstrated by the steady growth in revenues. According to a recent report by the French Fashion Institute (IFM), the sector outperforms several major high-ticket trades, including aerospace and car production.

However, it is also fair to assume that as online fashion portals become more successful, they might think about launching their own lines to solidify their brand. Also, in the bid to control production for high quality, France’s Industry of the Future initiative for a burgeoning specialist manufacturing sector is expected to come to the force.

Toy, Hobby, and DIY Segment Accounts for a Major Share in the Market

The market for toys and games in the country is vast and diverse. In 2016, the market generated a turnover of EUR 3.4 billion Euros. The market experienced a growth of 1% in 2016, which is less than the 3.4% growth seen in 2015.

Apart from this, the average expenditure in 2015 on toys reached EUR 321 per child in France. Furthermore, expenditure per child in France is 60% higher than the European average, posing a positive outlook for e-commerce toys market.

The conventional toys and games like puzzles and plush toys are expected to remain in good standing in the upcoming years. Those that are able to continually adapt and remain innovative will gain additional attention from buyers.

In France, players already exist for tires and for parts involved in vehicle maintenance such as filters and brakes such as Allopneus, and online auto parts is likely to achieve greater market penetration in the next few years. Penetration of e-commerce is poised to increase in auto part sales as they facilitate customers’ research processes as customers are turning to online communities and reviews, among other digital platforms, as a way to improve their purchasing decisions.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the France E-Commerce market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the France E-Commerce industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the France E-Commerce market in the future? Who is the leader in the France E-Commerce market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the France E-Commerce market?

Detailed TOC of France E-Commerce Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Fashion

5.1.2 Electronics and Media

5.1.3 Furniture and Appliance

5.1.4 Food and Personal Care

5.1.5 Toy, Hobby, and DIY

5.1.6 Other Product Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Amazon Services Europe S.a.r..l

6.2.2 Cdiscount S.A.

6.2.3 eBay France SAS

6.2.4 La Redoute SA (Motier SAS)

6.2.5 PriceMinister SAS (Rakuten Group)

6.2.6 Group Auchan SA

6.2.7 Groupe Fnac Darty

6.2.8 Vertbaudet France comapny

6.2.9 Leroy Merlin retail compaany

6.2.10 Carrefour S.A.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

