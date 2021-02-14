Biodegradable Packaging Market – Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Biodegradable Packaging Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Biodegradable Packaging market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999674

Biodegradable Packaging Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999674

Key Market Trends:

Beverage Packaging to be One of the Most Significant Applications

An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

Companies in the beverages market, like PepsiCo, have been using recyclable PET bottles for their beverages. PepsiCo’s recyclable PET bottles account for 30% of packaging volume in North America, and 7% globally. However, high manufacturing costs are likely to restrain the practice of using recyclable PET for beverage packaging across developing regions, like India.

Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

United States to Account for the Largest Share in North America

In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

Notably, food wastage in the country is one of the primary reasons for increasing customer awareness. For instance, The New York Times stated that approximately 60 million metric ton of food is wasted in the United States every year, which not only has negative impact on the environment but also contributes to the economic burden. Due to the aforementioned factors, the consumers are being aware of the food wastage, owing to which they are moving toward non-perishable food, which stay fresh for a long time.

With increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for the biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Biodegradable Packaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999674

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biodegradable Packaging market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Biodegradable Packaging industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Biodegradable Packaging market in the future? Who is the leader in the Biodegradable Packaging market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Biodegradable Packaging market?

Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Conscientious Population

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Investments for Non-biodegradable and Recyclable Packaging Solutions

4.4.2 Lack of Supply of Bio-plastics and Related Materials

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.1.1 Starch-Based Plastics

5.1.1.2 Cellulose-Based Plastics

5.1.1.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.1.1.5 Other Plastics

5.1.2 Paper

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal/Homecare

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.

6.1.3 Kruger Inc.

6.1.4 Amcor Limited

6.1.5 Mondi PLC

6.1.6 Biopac Limited

6.1.7 International Paper Company

6.1.8 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.9 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.10 DS Smith PLC

6.1.11 Klabin SA

6.1.12 Rengo Co. Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Grip Seal Bags Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Tea Beverages Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Truck (HCET) Market Size Forecast with Growth Rate 2021: Latest Research by Global Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Efficiencies with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Construction Insulation Materials Market Size Report 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Key Players, Global Industry Share, Future Scope, Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2026

Automotive Laminated Glass Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Analysis 2021 – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research with Business Revenue and Opportunities till 2027

Genitourinary Drugs Market Share 2021: Global Industry Size Analysis by Top Key Vendors with Covid-19 Impact, Market Dynamics, Business Growth by Regions, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2023

Jewelry Trays and Cabinets Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

pH Meter Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Bonded Abrasives Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Microdebrider Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Insulated Sheathed Cable Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/