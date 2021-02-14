Aerospace Coatings Market -Trends, Business Size and Share 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Aerospace Coatings Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Aerospace Coatings market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999678

Aerospace Coatings Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999678

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Epoxy Segment

Epoxy-based resins are reinforced polymers derived from petroleum sources, after a reaction process involving epoxide units. These resins help develop several properties, including strength, durability, and chemical resistance, in coatings.

Fast drying, toughness, outstanding adhesion, resistance to water, and good curing make them suitable for providing protection to metals and other surfaces. On the other hand, the paints and coatings derived from epoxy-based resins have limited gloss retention.

Glycidyl amine epoxy resins are produced by reacting aromatic amines with epichlorohydrin, which results in cross-linkage. These resins have high reactivity, high thermal and chemical resistance, and outstanding mechanical properties.

Growing environmental concerns, worldwide, are forcing the producers to focus on bio-based epoxy resins.

The large biomass content and excellent properties, such as thermal, mechanical, and flame retarding performances, along with the need for a sustainable environment, are likely to increase the demand for bio-based epoxy-based resins.

The aerospace industry primarily uses epoxy coatings as primers for corrosion protection, floor coatings, aerospace hangars, and corporate aircraft hangars etc. Epoxy primers can withstand both cold and hot temperatures. Operating temperatures, upward of 140⁰C, are not recommended. Epoxy is also used as topcoats. Epoxies are mostly preferred in interior applications, as they tend to change color under the exposure of light and extreme weather.

Major types of epoxy resins are Bisphenol A epoxy resins, Bisphenol F epoxy resins, Epoxy Novolacs, and Epoxy functional diluents and modifiers. For instance, Bisphenol A and F resins are used to enhance curing speed.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America dominated the global market in 2017. With growing commercial aviation in countries like the United States and Canada, the consumption of aerospace coatings is increasing in the region. The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of USD 55,900 in 2017. The United States aerospace sector is the largest in the world. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the gross manufacturing output value was approximately USD 128 billion in 2017. Export of aerospace components to countries like France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, is driving manufacturing activities in the United States aerospace industry. Moreover, the United States has the highest number of business aircraft and private jets. In the country, the business aircraft fleet has been witnessing annual growth rates of 2.5%, since 2015, with 20,978 business aircraft in 2017. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is estimated to reach 8,290 in 2038, from 7,141 in 2017, owing to the growth in air cargo. Additionally, the US main liner carrier fleet is projected to grow at an average rate of 45 aircraft per year, as the existing fleet is being replaced. The US MRO market is the largest in the world, primarily in terms of value, and is expected to witness slow growth in the next 10 years. This can be predominantly attributed to the opening of many MRO facilities across the world, in order to save operational costs and time. Some companies are setting up new MRO facilities, while others are focusing on upgrading the existing facilities. In September 2018, Southwest Airlines announced the construction of a new regional maintenance facility at Washington International Airport. In addition, AAR Corp. initiated heavy maintenance check operations for Republic Airlines, since early in 2018. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for aerospace coatings consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Aerospace Coatings market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999678

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aerospace Coatings market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Aerospace Coatings industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Aerospace Coatings market in the future? Who is the leader in the Aerospace Coatings market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Aerospace Coatings market?

Detailed TOC of Aerospace Coatings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Government Spending on Defense in the US

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Aircraft in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Flat Growth of MRO in the US

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Acrylic

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Other Resin Types

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.3 Powder Coatings

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

5.3.2 Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)

5.4 Aviation Type

5.4.1 Commercial Aviation

5.4.2 Military Aviation

5.4.3 General Aviation

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 US

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 UK

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 BryCoat Inc.

6.4.5 Hentzen Coatings Inc.

6.4.6 Hohman Plating & Manufacturing LLC

6.4.7 IHI Ionbond AG

6.4.8 Mankiewicz Gebr. &Co.

6.4.9 Mapaero

6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.11 SOCOMORE

6.4.12 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.13 Zircotec Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expanding Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Activities in Asia-Pacific

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Biological Microlenses Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Flue Gas Desulfurization Device Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026

Polymer Emulsion Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026

Stone Floor Grinding Machine Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Vertigo Drugs Market Share 2021: Global Industry Size Analysis by Top Key Vendors with Covid-19 Impact, Market Dynamics, Business Growth by Regions, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2023

Plastics for Barrier Packaging Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Low Profile Speakers Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

P-Toluenesulfonamide Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Magnetic Localization System Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Light Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Acid Copper Chromate(ACC) Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/