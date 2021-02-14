Floor Coatings Market: Applications, Business Trends by Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Floor Coatings Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Floor Coatings market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Floor Coatings Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings to Boost the Market

Concrete has become one of the viable materials for flooring in modern houses. Presently, concrete flooring can be easily found in the polished, stained, or etched from, in houses.

In houses, concrete flooring finds application almost everywhere, including in the kitchen, bathroom, basement, entry, foyer, mudroom, bathroom, garage, etc.

Apart from residential applications, concrete is also widely used in commercial areas. For instance, in retail stores, offices, restaurants and bars, schools, churches, medical institutions, and industrial buildings.

Concrete flooring has certain benefits, such as unlimited designs and patterns, extreme durability, very low maintenance demand, stain resistance, etc.

Floor coatings serve as a sealer on the concrete. The application of coating helps avoid seepage, staining, and cracking of concrete.

Additionally, it reduces allergens by avoiding the growth of microorganisms, which may develop on the floor due to seepage or spillage.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2017. Increasing housing construction activities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific have also hugely contributed to the growth of the market studied. Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand demand from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in the robust growth of the Chinese construction industry, in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private expenditure in this regard is pushing the industry toward global primacy. In recent years, the entry of major construction players from the European Union, in China, has further boosted the growth of this industry. The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly, with increased investment by the government. The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is also a major game changer for the industry. A cumulative total of USD 24.67 billion in foreign direct investment was made toward construction activities (including townships, built-up infrastructure, and construction-development projects) in the country, between April 2000 and December 2017. Such factors are, in turn, boosting the demand for floor coatings in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floor Coatings market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Floor Coatings industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Floor Coatings market in the future? Who is the leader in the Floor Coatings market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Floor Coatings market?

Detailed TOC of Floor Coatings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Power Industry

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Desalination Activity

4.1.3 Increase in Demand from the Chemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stagnant Industrial Growth in Developed Countries

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Polyaspartics

5.1.3 Acrylic

5.1.4 Polyurethane

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 Floor Material

5.2.1 Wood

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Other Floor Materials (Stone, Granite, Tiles)

5.3 Coatings Component

5.3.1 One-component (1K)

5.3.2 Two-component (2K)

5.3.3 Three-component (3K)

5.3.4 Other Components (4K, 5K, etc.)

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Residential

5.4.1.1 Indoor

5.4.1.2 Outdoor

5.4.2 Commercial

5.4.2.1 Parking Lots

5.4.2.2 Retail Outlets

5.4.2.3 Warehouses

5.4.2.4 Other Commercial Industries

5.4.3 Industrial

5.4.3.1 Chemical Industry

5.4.3.2 Food and Beverage Industry

5.4.3.3 Other Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 US

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 UK

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 ArmorPoxy

6.4.3 Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Epoxy-Coat

6.4.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.7 Jotun

6.4.8 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

6.4.9 LATICRETE International Inc.

6.4.10 Mapei

6.4.11 Maris Polymers

6.4.12 NIPSEA Group (Nippon Paint)

6.4.13 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.14 RPM International Inc. (Flocrete)

6.4.15 Sika AG

6.4.16 StoCretec GmbH

6.4.17 Tambour

6.4.18 Teknos Group

6.4.19 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.20 Tikkurila Oyj

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Popularity of Eco-friendly Bio-based Floor Coatings

7.2 Promising Performance of Polyaspartic Coatings

