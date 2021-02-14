Categories
Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market -Trends, Business Size and Share 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED)

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends.  The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

  • Innolux Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • LG Display Co Ltd.
  • Aledia SA
  • Epistar Corporation
  • Optovate Limited
  • Rohinni LLC
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • JBD Inc.
  • Plessey Semiconductors Limited
  • Ostendo Technologies, Inc
  • VueReal Inc.
  • Allos Semiconductors

    Market Overview:

  • The Micro-LED Market was estimated at 6.10 million units in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 153.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The micro LED market has witnessed an exponential demand since the acquisition of Luxvue by Apple in 2014, numerous companies have investments into the development of Mirco LEDs including startups, such as Playnitride, Mikro-Mesa, X-Celeprint, VueReal, and Lumiode. According to research, the growing number of patents in this field, which were estimated for more than 1,570 patents were filed during the 2000-2016 period is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Mirco LEDs are an emerging display technology. Importantly, micro LEDs are a significantly brighter source, offering brightness three or four orders of magnitude higher than OLEDs, which are capable of delivering around 1000 Nits (cd/m2), whereas micro LEDs offer hundreds of thousands of Nits for the equivalent power consumption.
  • Further, as GaN-based LEDs technology grows in maturity, the focus of many research groups has shifted toward the fabrication of higher power and higher efficiency LEDs, which stimulates the demand for micro LEDs due to their properties.
  • The major challenge existing today for the manufacture of micro LEDs is the mass transfer process, which is the placement of gallium nitride LEDs onto the substrate. One notable development of GaN-on-sapphire technology is using pick-and-place equipment. However, the deployment of this involves the individual placement of every LED on a pitch of less than 50μm, which requires new and expensive equipment subjecting the company to productivity and cost issues.
  • Currently, the demand for Higher-quality HMDs and functionality improvements to support the on-going roll-out of high quality AR/VR content are pushing the adoption of micro LEDs compared to the conventional LCOS and DLP technologies. Augmenting this trend, Oculus, the virtual reality headgear developer owned by Facebook, recently acquired an Irish micro LED company InfiniLED. According to Intel, the revenue opportunity of the AR/VR market remains strong, and is estimated to exceed USD 45 billion (USD) in headset hardware sales by the year 2021. Such trends present a strong growth potential for the market studied over the forecast period.

    Key Market Trends:

    Consumer Electronics to Account for Significant Share

    Owing to technological advancements across various consumer electronic products, such as TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, micro LEDs, are expected to witness increased incorporation among these products. Technological giants in the market have adequate experience in the LCD, LED, and OLED technologies and are now engaging their resource and expertise in the developments of micro-LED, which are supposedly the future of the consumer electronics market.
    Moreover, a South Korean giant, LG Electronics, is also planning to bring a new series of micro-LED displays to the market. The company has filed the paperwork to trademark these displays in the European Union, which will be used in smartphones, laptops, tablets and other similar electronic devices. LG is naming the displays as XµLED, SµLED, and XLµLED.
    Taiwan holds a broad range of advanced LED and display technologies that makes one of the leading micro LED developers for consumer electronics. It is building a pilot line and aims to deliver micro LED offerings to domestic VR companies.
    Moreover, prototypes from Korean firms debuted at CES 2018, namely ‘The Wall’ from Samsung and Micro LED displays from Lumens, proved the great effort both Korean enterprises. Owing to similar developments across other APAC countries and increasing consumption of electronic products, APAC is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

    North America to Account for Largest Share

    The increasing penetration of smartphones is considered to be one of the biggest contributor toward the adoption of micro LED in the region. In recent years, the United States has witnessed a consistent growth in smartphone sales. As part of its 2016 General Social Survey Statistics in Canada, 76% of Canadians owned a smartphone in 2016. In addition to smartphones, 71% of the Canadians surveyed owned a laptop, 54% had a tablet or e-reader and 50% a desktop computer.
    The increasing penetration of smartwatches in the region is also expected to augment the adoption of the micro LED market. Companies, such as LG Electronics are planning to launch a new smartwatch alongside its signature LG V40 ThinQ smartphone in the United States, in order to leverage the growing opportunities of these devices in the region.
    The United States Patent and Trademark Office also granted patents for Apple Inc., where about 99.9% of the patent is about advanced Micro LED displays. Its newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a display technology inherited from LuxVue, a Micro LED company they acquired in 2014.
    Thus, in order to leverage the opportunity, companies, such as Rohinni (US – Based) entered into a joint venture with Magna Electronics, in order to develop flexible mini-LED and micro-LED based lighting devices for the automotive market.

    Detailed TOC of Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Emergence Of MEMS Technology
    4.3.2 Growth Of Consumer Electronics
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Mass Traansfer To Be A Bottleneck For Commercialization of Micro Led
    4.4.2 Complexities Through The Supply Chain
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Display
    5.1.1.1 Smartwatch
    5.1.1.2 Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR)
    5.1.1.3 Television
    5.1.1.4 Smartphone and Tablet
    5.1.1.5 Monitor and Laptop
    5.1.1.6 Head-up Display
    5.1.1.7 Digital Signage
    5.1.2 Lighting
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
    5.2.2 Automotive
    5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
    5.2.4 Other End Users
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 Rest of the world

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Innolux Corporation
    6.1.2 Sony Corporation
    6.1.3 LG Display Co Ltd.
    6.1.4 Aledia SA
    6.1.5 Epistar Corporation
    6.1.6 Optovate Limited
    6.1.7 Rohinni LLC
    6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
    6.1.9 JBD Inc.
    6.1.10 Plessey Semiconductors Limited
    6.1.11 Ostendo Technologies, Inc
    6.1.12 VueReal Inc.
    6.1.13 Allos Semiconductors

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

