Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market -Trends, Business Size and Share 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Account for Significant Share

Owing to technological advancements across various consumer electronic products, such as TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, micro LEDs, are expected to witness increased incorporation among these products. Technological giants in the market have adequate experience in the LCD, LED, and OLED technologies and are now engaging their resource and expertise in the developments of micro-LED, which are supposedly the future of the consumer electronics market.

Moreover, a South Korean giant, LG Electronics, is also planning to bring a new series of micro-LED displays to the market. The company has filed the paperwork to trademark these displays in the European Union, which will be used in smartphones, laptops, tablets and other similar electronic devices. LG is naming the displays as XµLED, SµLED, and XLµLED.

Taiwan holds a broad range of advanced LED and display technologies that makes one of the leading micro LED developers for consumer electronics. It is building a pilot line and aims to deliver micro LED offerings to domestic VR companies.

Moreover, prototypes from Korean firms debuted at CES 2018, namely ‘The Wall’ from Samsung and Micro LED displays from Lumens, proved the great effort both Korean enterprises. Owing to similar developments across other APAC countries and increasing consumption of electronic products, APAC is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

North America to Account for Largest Share

The increasing penetration of smartphones is considered to be one of the biggest contributor toward the adoption of micro LED in the region. In recent years, the United States has witnessed a consistent growth in smartphone sales. As part of its 2016 General Social Survey Statistics in Canada, 76% of Canadians owned a smartphone in 2016. In addition to smartphones, 71% of the Canadians surveyed owned a laptop, 54% had a tablet or e-reader and 50% a desktop computer.

The increasing penetration of smartwatches in the region is also expected to augment the adoption of the micro LED market. Companies, such as LG Electronics are planning to launch a new smartwatch alongside its signature LG V40 ThinQ smartphone in the United States, in order to leverage the growing opportunities of these devices in the region.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office also granted patents for Apple Inc., where about 99.9% of the patent is about advanced Micro LED displays. Its newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a display technology inherited from LuxVue, a Micro LED company they acquired in 2014.

Thus, in order to leverage the opportunity, companies, such as Rohinni (US – Based) entered into a joint venture with Magna Electronics, in order to develop flexible mini-LED and micro-LED based lighting devices for the automotive market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market in the future? Who is the leader in the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market?

Detailed TOC of Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence Of MEMS Technology

4.3.2 Growth Of Consumer Electronics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Mass Traansfer To Be A Bottleneck For Commercialization of Micro Led

4.4.2 Complexities Through The Supply Chain

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Display

5.1.1.1 Smartwatch

5.1.1.2 Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR)

5.1.1.3 Television

5.1.1.4 Smartphone and Tablet

5.1.1.5 Monitor and Laptop

5.1.1.6 Head-up Display

5.1.1.7 Digital Signage

5.1.2 Lighting

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the world

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Innolux Corporation

6.1.2 Sony Corporation

6.1.3 LG Display Co Ltd.

6.1.4 Aledia SA

6.1.5 Epistar Corporation

6.1.6 Optovate Limited

6.1.7 Rohinni LLC

6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 JBD Inc.

6.1.10 Plessey Semiconductors Limited

6.1.11 Ostendo Technologies, Inc

6.1.12 VueReal Inc.

6.1.13 Allos Semiconductors

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

