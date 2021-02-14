5G chipset Market – Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “5G chipset Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the 5G chipset market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

5G chipset Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Automation to Account for Significant Share

The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components increasingly become more varied and complicated to manufacture.

Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.

In the future, the smart factories are expected to comprise several sensors to monitor various aspects of the working environment. The 5G network is likely to offer low-latency, wireless flexibility, and high capacity performance to the smart factories enabling them to overcome challenges in the production environment. As a result, it creates immense opportunities for chipset manufacturers to invest mainly in devices used in industrial automation.

In industrial automation, 5G acts as an enabler to new operating models. Notably, the wireless industry needs to engage with future customers and potential users.

North America to Account for Largest Share

North America is expected to account for the significant market share of the 5G chipset market, and dominance is mainly due to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the market studied.

The region is also home to Qualcomm, a dominant player in smartphone communications chips, making half of all core baseband radio chips in smartphones. It is one of the big U.S. technology companies, with a major role in the global 5G chipset market.

Therefore, in 2018, U.S. President blocked microchip maker Broadcom’s USD 117 billion takeovers of rival Qualcomm amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in the 5G chipset market. According to Ericsson, North America is anticipated to lead the 5G mobile technology, with all the major operators stating their intentions to deploy the 5G early.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 5G chipset market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the 5G chipset industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the 5G chipset market in the future? Who is the leader in the 5G chipset market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the 5G chipset market?

Detailed TOC of 5G chipset Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for High-speed Internet and Broad Network Coverage With Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

4.3.2 Growing Machine-to-Machine/IoT Connections

4.3.3 Growing Demand For High-speed Wireless Broadband

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Hardware Cost Involved in the Terrestrial Network Densification

4.4.2 Fragmented Spectrum Allocation

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Chipset Type

5.1.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

5.1.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

5.1.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

5.1.4 Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5.2 By Operational Frequency

5.2.1 Sub-6 GHz

5.2.2 Between 26 and 39 GHz

5.2.3 Above 39 GHz

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Industrial Automation

5.3.3 Automotive and Transportation

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 MediaTek Inc.

6.1.3 Intel Corporation

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Xilinx Inc.

6.1.6 Nokia Corporation

6.1.7 Broadcom Inc.

6.1.8 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

6.1.11 Anokiwave Inc.

6.1.12 Qorvo Inc.

6.1.13 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

6.1.14 Cavium Inc.

6.1.15 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.1.16 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.1.17 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.18 Analog Devices, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

