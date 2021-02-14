Nano Radiation Sensors Market with Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Nano Radiation Sensors Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Nano Radiation Sensors market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics End User to Account for Largest Share

End-users across nations are increasingly demanding high-performance devices with reliable and highly portable computing platforms. Connectivity over wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth to facilitate easy data exchange and transfer has been increasing rapidly.

This has led to wireless computing devices, such as tablets, smartphones, wearables, and sensors, flooding the market. Wireless computing devices require a high level of integration, which, in turn, is propelling the development of a number of new designs to support multiple applications on a single platform. In such a market scenario, the need for innovative, low-cost testing solutions can facilitate cost efficiencies and ensure quick market entry of the product.

Regional factors have impacted production facility investments. For instance, America’s tariffs on goods made in China influenced semiconductor companies (SK Hynix,, and Mitsubishi Electric), to move their production back to Asia, thus making Asia, a potential market for nanosensors.

United States to Account for Significant Share

The United States is the largest market for nano radiation sensors in the global market. The country has a high demand from almost all the end-user segments alike, which is one of the major driving factors for the increasing demand from the country. However, the major contributors to the demand include healthcare, automotive and industrial, aerospace and defense, and power generation sectors.

The healthcare sector in the country is one of the major sources of demand for nano radiation sensors. Immense research and clinical trial activity in the country always keeps the demand from this sector high. In fact, according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), pharmaceutical companies in the United States spent a record USD 71.4 billion on research and development activities in 2017 (over 26%, spent on Phase I, II, and III clinical trials, by each company involved in clinical trials).

Also, the United States comprises the most significant market for advanced defense equipment and services in the world. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), as of 2017, the country produced more than 1596 general aviation airplanes (do not involve military aircraft).

Further, the United States is the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy with 98 operating nuclear power reactors as of October 2018. It is estimated that the country accounts for approximately 30% of global nuclear power generation capacity. In fact, as of 2017, the nuclear power generation segment was responsible for 20% of the total electricity output.

Over the forecast period, such initiatives are expected to open new market opportunities to the nano radiation sensors in the power generation sector.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nano Radiation Sensors market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Nano Radiation Sensors industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Nano Radiation Sensors market in the future? Who is the leader in the Nano Radiation Sensors market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Nano Radiation Sensors market?

Detailed TOC of Nano Radiation Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Trend of Miniaturization Across Various Industries

4.3.2 Advancements in Nanotechnology Supported by Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity in Manufacturing and Potential Risks Involved in Adopting Radiation Nanosensors

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Scintillation Detectors

5.1.2 Solid-state Detectors

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Oil and Gas

5.2.6 Power Generation

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.3 Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.5 Baker Hughes (General Electric)

6.1.6 Rae Systems Inc. (Honeywell International Inc.)

6.1.7 First Sensor AG

6.1.8 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

6.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

