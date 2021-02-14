Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes, Global MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes industry.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes market is segmented into
Chips
Non-chips
Segment by Application
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
Household
Others
Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market: Regional Analysis
The Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes market report are:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
South Africa
Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes market include:
McCain Foods
Lamb Weston
Simplot Foods
Aviko Group
Kraft Heinz
Agristo
Cavendish Farms
Farm Frites
General Mills
Nomad Foods
Ardo
Pizzoli
Landun
Goya Foods
Seneca Foods
