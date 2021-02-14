E-Cigarette Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Cigarettes have potential risks and benefits, but it has significantly shifted people from conventional tobacco smoking to E-Cigarette smoking. E-Cigarette is an innovation aimed at replacing traditional cigarette smoking. It comes in varied options like disposables, cig-a-like, e-cigars, vape modes, modular and many more.

Cigarettes just like tobacco smoking produces vapor that resembles cigarette smoke. These E-Cigarettes contain nicotine in various levels according to the type of E-Cigarette. There are currently more than 4,000 flavors available with different nicotine level. The primary parts that make up an E-cigarette are a mouthpiece, a cartridge (tank), a heating element/atomizer, a microprocessor, a battery, and possibly a LED light on the end.

UK is among the fastest growing regions of Europe with many upcoming small retailors and vendors, providing innovative & cost effective E-cigarettes. The US will see tight FDA regulation being put on E-Cigarette manufactures, thereby creating a challenging environment.

The key factors driving the growth of the global E-Cigarette market include new product launches, dropping cigarette consumption, growing youth population and shift towards Next Generation Products (NGPs).

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “Global E-Cigarette Market- Industry Analysis and Outlook (2018-2022)”. Competition is largely between the topmost tobacco companies. The report covers both regional and global aspect of the market with key underlying trends and challenges.

The E-cigarette companies that have been covered in the report include Imperial Brands Plc., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc. And Japan Tobacco Inc.

