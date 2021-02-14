Global Blood Plasma Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2022

Plasma forms 50% of the composition of blood in humans. Blood plasma is crucial because it is composed of different proteins. These plasma proteins or derivatives are extracted via a process known as fractionation. These proteins have high therapeutic value because they are used in several indications and its new uses are still being explored. Of these proteins, albumin accounts highest share that is 60%, and immunoglobulin with 15% share. These two are the most common proteins extracted to treat various disease.

Blood plasma is important because it fights off foreign substances that invade the body and transport nutrients and water. North America is the largest market for blood plasma as it has the most advanced infrastructure which has helped in increasing plasma collection over the time. However, emerging economies like that of China have showed huge potential with increased imports of Albumin.

Growth factors of the global blood plasma market include progress in therapeutic protein development, new advances in production of plasma, rise in collection centers, and growing Alpha-1 market’s potential. Major trends of the market include increase in fractionation capacity, growing AATD market potential, and innovation in therapeutics. The market growth is hindered by factors such as high cost of treatment, and high R&D costs.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma market. It also covers global as well as regional aspect of the market. The competitive landscape of the market is of oligopoly form with domination of major players globally. The report profiles the top notch players of the market including Shire Plc., CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., and Octapharma Inc.

