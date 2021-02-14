Picture Archiving and Communication System Market Progressive Growth Analysis 2021: Business Status by Top Key Players, Competitive Research and Methodology, Latest Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Picture Archiving and Communication System Market” report presents valuable insights on global and regional market share analysis with industry trends and dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities and threats. The Picture Archiving and Communication System market report offers overview of top company profiles with business revenue, value, supply and demand status of industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

Picture Archiving and Communication System Market report will grow at a CAGR of 6% with Revenue USD 1.17 bn during the Forecast Period. And also provides YOY growth 5.6% of industry.

About Picture Archiving and Communication System Market:

Our Company has been monitoring the picture archiving and communication system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on picture archiving and communication system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers, government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare and increasing demand for mobile PACS. In addition, increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The picture archiving and communication system market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes

Furthermore, the scope of the growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing factors related to the Picture Archiving and Communication System market are thoroughly assessed in the report in a view to entail a broader picture of the market. The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture and latest developments of the manufacturers to sustain in the global competition of the Picture Archiving and Communication System market.

This study identifies the rising developments from niche players as one of the prime reasons driving the Picture Archiving and Communication System market growth during the next few years. Also, development of Picture Archiving and Communication System market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Leading Players Covered in the Market:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Dell Technologies Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Intelerad Medical Systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lexmark Healthcare

McKesson Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics of Picture Archiving and Communication System Market:

Market Drivers: Increasing Adoption Of Pacs By Small Hospitals And Imaging Centers.

Market Trends: Emergence Of Cloud-Based Pacs