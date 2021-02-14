Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charger Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2024

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Location:

1. Street/Highway

2. Gas Station

3. Supermarket

By Charging Power (KW):

1. 200

By Sub-Component:

1. Power Electronics

2. User Interface

3. Cables and Sockets

4. Outer Casing

Companies covered in the report are:

1. NEC Corporation

2. ABB

3. Tritium Pty Ltd

4. Circontrol

5. DBT

6. Signet EV

7. Schneider Electric

8. Siemens AG

9. Efacec Electric Mobility

10. GS Yuasa Corporation

11. Nichicon Corporation

12. Tesla Motors, Inc.

