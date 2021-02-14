Impact on Kombuchar Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Analysis

Among health-conscious people, green tea sells like hotcakes. Therefore, they are attracted to Covid-19 Impact on Kombucha Market which is fermented with a fungus of the green or black tea that is known as “symbiotic culture of acetic acid (vinegar) bacteria and yeast,” or “SCOBY.” Aloe Vera, basil, berries, citrus, and ginger are used for flavouring the drink. Global Kombucha market has been segmented based on the distribution channel, packaging, types, and lastly, the region.

On the basis of the distribution channel, this market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. Among these, the store-based distribution channel is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period. Non-store-based distribution channels include e-commerce platforms.

Based on packaging, Covid-19 Impact on Kombucha Market is segmented into glass, metal, plastic, and others. During the forecast period, the plastic segment is expected to hold a major market share in the market. It is also expected to grow at a substantial rate over this period. By the types, the market has been segmented into black tea, green tea, and others. According to the report, green tea segment appears to be gaining the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Kombucha Market include BUCHI Kombucha (USA), GT’s Kombucha (USA), KEVITA, Inc. (Canada), Kombucha Wonder Drink (USA), KOSMIC Kombucha (USA), Live Soda Kombucha (USA), Makana Beverages Inc. (USA), NESALLA Kombucha (USA) and Reed’s Inc (USA)

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global Covid-19 Impact on Kombucha Market segments the market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among all regional markets, North America holds the lion’s share because of increasing healthy lifestyle among people. In this region, majority Kombucha manufacturers are based in the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Thus, these two are the biggest markets in North America, followed by Mexico, another significant market in this region.

