Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

This report studies the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market by product and Application/end industries.

In 2017, the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size was 1097.91 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3930.31 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.28% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

F5 Networks

Arbor Network

Radware

Akamai Technologies

Neustar

Imperva

Cloudflare

Century Link

Nsfocus

A10 Networks

Nexusguard

Verisign

StackPath

SiteLock

Fortinet

Corero Network Security

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of DDoS Protection and Mitigation for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Row

On the basis of product, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market is primarily split into

UDP Flood

ICMP Flood

SYN Flood

HTTP Flood

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Mobile

Date Center

Government and Carrier Transport

