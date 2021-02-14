Impact on Medicinal Mushroom Extractr Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Insight

Medicinal Mushroom Extract is used for its health-promoting properties. CHAGA, Cordyceps, REISHI, Turkey tail, and Shiitake are some of the commonly known medicinal mushrooms which help to regulate the immune system to fight off cardiovascular diseases and the cancer cells, control cholesterol, and improve lung functions. Owing to their high nutrient content and the ability to heal various diseases, these extracts are extensively used in dietary supplements and functional foods.

Owing to their various health-promoting benefits, medicinal mushroom extracts are witnessing increasing applications in the pharmaceuticals industry over the last few years. Augmented demand from the burgeoning medicines industry defines the growth landscape of the Covid-19 Impact on Medicinal Mushroom Extract Market globally, escalating it to the further heights. Increasing awareness towards the benefits these medicinal mushrooms offer, fuel –up the demand for its extracts extract from various industries.

Augmenting demand for functional foods along with the growing health-conscious populace fosters the market growth. On the hand, lack of effective production skills is creating a gap between demand and supply of the mushrooms in the market, eventually, obstructing the market growth. However, ongoing R&D activities backed with the continuous funding are expected to boost the growth of the market by increasing the yield substantially and by introducing new applications of medicinal mushroom extract.

Different medicinal mushrooms demonstrate different health functions including anticancer, antioxidants, immune modulator, and hepatic-protective, and others. For instance; rich in flavor and texture, Shiitake mushrooms aid in weight loss, help improve energy levels and brain function, reduce inflammation, and support the cardiovascular health.

Regional Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Medicinal Mushroom Extract Market is "Spread across" can be used to increase the readability. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 9.69%. The growing awareness about various health benefits in North America, Latin America & Middle East will support the market growth during the review period.

