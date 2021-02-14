Impact on Honeyr Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

Honey is a natural sweetener produced by bees and extracted through plant’s nectar. The major components of honey include carbohydrates, water, nitrogenous substances, and minerals. Honey is considered to be a potential replacement for table sugar. The market for honey is anticipated to increase during the forecast period based on increasing health consciousness among the consumers and rising demand for an alternative to table sugar.

The widening range of applications for honey products is catalyzing the growth in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Honey Market. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report on the global honey market which reveals that the market will grow at 6.72% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The health benefits associated with the intake of honey such as controlled blood sugar levels, weight loss, etc.

is fueling the demand among the consumers. The consumers are well aware of the health benefits these days which is driving the market growth. The increasing demand for mono-floral honey is one of the most significant factors responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, increased research & development activities, and, food additives for flavor enhancement such as Lychee, Sunflower, Jamun, Neem, Coffee, Tulsi, Ginger, Garlic etc. has catalyzed the revenue generation out of the market. Another major factor responsible for the expansion of the market is the medicinal advantage of honey.

Some of the restraints that are slashing the growth of Covid-19 Impact on Honey Market are fluctuating prices of honey, adulteration practices, health disorders caused due to consumption of toxic or excess honey, etc.

Leading Key Players

The major players profiled by MRFR in its report are Billy Bee Honey Products (Canada), Capilano Honey Ltd. (Australia), Barkman Honey Llc (U.S.), Bee Maid Honey Ltd. (Canada), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Comvita Ltd. (New Zealand), Lamex Food Group Ltd. (U.S.), and, Beyond The Hive (U.S.). The market players are striving to introduce innovative production technologies for responding to the consumer demand for wholesome honey.

