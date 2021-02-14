COVID-19 Impact on Anti-aging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Anti-aging, including the following market information:
Global Anti-aging Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Anti-aging Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Anti-aging Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Anti-aging Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Allergan, Alma Laser, Beiersdorf, Cynosure, L’Oréal SA, Solta Medical, PhotoMedex, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Anti-aging
Dermal Fillers
Botox
Anti-stretchmark
Hair Color
Anti-wrinkle
Based on the Application:
Anti-pigmentation
Anti-adult Acne
Breast Augmentation
Liposuction
Abdominoplasty
Chemical Peel
Eye Lid Surgery
Hair Restoration
Sclerotherapy