Global Kinesio Tape Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Middle East & Africa Kinesio Tape Market – Overview

Kinesio tape is a rehabilitative tape technique based on body’s own natural healing process. It provides support and stability to patient’s joints and muscles without hampering the blood circulation and range of organic motion of the body. The Middle East & Africa Kinesio tape market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2017-2022.

The kinesio tape industry is growing rapidly. The increasing demand for kinesio tapes and the rising awareness of the kinesiology techniques has boosted the revenue of this market. Furthermore Kinesiology tape is an easy method but it requires a little bit of knowledge about the anatomy and physiology of the human body. Conducting training programs and workshops about the use of the kinesiology tapes can

create an awareness about the technique among common people. Increase in the awareness will lead to more number of people using the kinesiology tapes on the daily basis for various medical as well as athletic purposes. It will definitely cause a positive impact of the growth in the sales of the kinesiology products. Getting into a kinesiology tape manufacturing is relatively easy due to the lack of substantial copyright clauses. This creates great opportunities for new entrants in the business. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017 – 2022.

Middle East & Africa Kinesio Tape Market – Competitive Analysis

Atex Medical Co. Ltd., Changzhou DL Medical & Health Equipment Co. Ltd, FysioTape B.V., Kinesio USA (Kinesio Holding Corporation), KT Health (KT Tape), Mueller Sports Medicine Inc, Nitoms,Inc. (Nitto Denko Corporation), RockTape, and SpiderTech are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Middle East & Africa Kinesio tape Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the Middle East & Africa market of Kinesio tape appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. With well-established market in the North America region major companies have their home in the region and generate maximum market share. These companies have expanded their operating unit in various other emerging regions as well. Moreover the other small and medium scale players are generating revenue from local market.

Kinesiology tapes were developed by Dr. Kenzo Kase during his chiropractice in Japan. Dr. Kenzo Kase has formed a company named Kinesio USA. Kinesio tape technique has gradually spread since then all across the world. Many companies have studied the methodology behind the kinesiology tape and have come up with their modified products. Most of the companies operating in the Kinesiology tape market are privately held and dominate the regions where they are located. Few companies such as Kinesio USA (Kinesio Holding Corporation), RockTape have developed a strong distribution channel across other continents and they operate in multiple regions.

However, Kinesio tape techniques has received very limited if not no support from the governmental organizations. There can be many reasons for it, one being the skepticism of the scientists for the theory behind the kinesio tape technique. Scientists and medical experts have always been cynical about the effectiveness of the kinesio tape technique in pain management and medical rehabilitation purpose. Questions are raised about kinesio tape, whether it really is that effective or just a hype. On the other hand, private companies are continuously promoting the use of the kinesio tapes by applying

different marketing strategies. Endorsement of the product by the famous sporting celebrities has definitely had a positive impact on the sale of the kinesio tapes all over the world. Overall Kinesio tape market is significantly dominated by the private companies taking approximately 90% share of the total market.

Middle East & Africa Kinesio Tape Market – Regional Analysis

In 1994 and 1996, kinesio tape method was introduced in Asia and Europe respectively. Later, the kinesiology techniques spread gradually all over the world. In 2008, Most of the world observed the kinesiology tapes sported by some of the athletes in Olympics. The use in the Olympic event caused a surge in the interest of people in the kinesiology techniques and products. The products were commercialized, manufactured and sold by many companies to fulfill the sudden demand for the kinesio tapes.

In the Middle Eastern region, the use of the kinesiology tape is relatively low as compared to the other regions. Major application area of the kinesiology tapes in the Middle Eastern countries is medical rehabilitation. The use of the kinesio tapes for sports applications is limited in the Middle East region.

