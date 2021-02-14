Global Pyrogen Testing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018 – 2023

Pyrogen are microbial constituents produced by bacteria which causes fever when entered in human body. Pyrogen testing are performed to check the drugs and medical devices contamination by gram positive or gram-negative bacteria. To avoid this contamination pyrogen test is performed by pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The primary key factors responsible for driving this market are growing application of pyrogen test in various industries such as food and beverages, water purification, cosmetic products, and also development and progress in pyrogen testing.

The Pyrogen Testing Market was estimated USD 624.2 million in 2016 and expected to reach USD 1464.55 in 2023 by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period. However, factors such as stringent government regulation related to the test, and less technique knowledge about the tests may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global pyrogen testing market Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Ellab A/S (UK), Merck KGaA (UK), GenScript, Hyglos GmbH (UK), Lonza (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), Pyrostar, Wako Chemicals (US), Sanquin (UK), WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc (China) and Others.

Segmentation:

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, by application and end-user. The pyrogen testing market, by product is segmented into instruments, services, kits and reagents.

By test type the market is segmented into recombinant factor C assay (rFC), limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) test, monocyte activation test (MAT), and rabbit pyrogen test (RPT).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biologics, medical devices, and other applications systems.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, food and beverage companies.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to lead the market owing to increase in number of medical device companies and demand for medical equipment. There are various tests performed by these medical devices companied for contamination testing for the presence of pyrogen. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information 2017, and the International Neuromodulation Society, approximately 34,000 number of patients undergo surgical implant for spinal cord treatment every year. The increase in the demand for surgical implants may increase the demand for pyrogen testing in medical device industry and which contributes the pyrogen test market.

Europe is the second largest pyrogen testing market during the forecast period. The increasing applications of pyrogen tests for various diseases, and constant invention in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will influence the market positively in this region. According to the Office for National Statistics 2016, every year the number of cancer patients are increasing rapidly, 303,135 cases of cancer were registered in 2016 in England. Also, reported that 15.2% people suffers for breast cancer, 13.2% from Prostate, 12.7% from lung, and 11.5% from colorectal cancer in England.

Asia-Pacific was expected to be the fastest growing region for the global pyrogen testing market in 2017. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the increasing number of chronic diseases and the development of new innovative drugs for the treatment. The increasing demand for medical treatment will enhance the pyrogen testing market.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share for pyrogen testing market. However, the rising demand for health care products may increase the market growth in Middle East and Africa.

