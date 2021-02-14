 Global STREET AND ROADWAY LIGHTING Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Street and Roadway Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Street and Roadway Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.

Street and roadway lighting is a raised source of light on the edge of a road or path.

Because of the rapid urbanization and expansion of cities around the world, the street and roadway lighting market will grow rapidly.

In 2017, the global Street and Roadway Lighting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Koninklijke Philips

Cree

General Electric

Eaton

Osram Licht

Acuity Brands

Hubbell

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Thorn Lighting

LED Roadway Lighting

Syska LED

Virtual Extension

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Lighting

Smart Lighting

Market segment by Application, split into

Highways

Street and Roadways

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Street and Roadway Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Street and Roadway Lighting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Street and Roadway Lighting are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

