 Global BOTULINUM TOXIN & HA DERMAL FILLER Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Global Botulinum Toxin & HA Dermal Filler Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)

Botulinum Toxin (Botox or BTX) is a poisonous natural protein, created by the bacteria named Clostridium Botulinum. Generally, botulinum toxin is used by the surgeons to obstruct the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine from axon endings at the neuromuscular junction. According to the exotoxins, botulinum toxin can be classified into eight product types including botulinum toxin A, B, C1, D, E, F, G and H.

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a naturally occurring non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan polymer component of the extracellular matrix that consists of repeat disaccharide units of glucuronic acid and N-acetyl-glucosamine. HA dermal fillers are widely used to replace and restore human tissue and are commonly used in medical aesthetic surgeries. However, unlike botulinum toxin which is directly used to restrict a particular muscle movement, HA dermal fillers are directly injected into the skin to fill wrinkles /dermal or folded points on the body part.

The U.S. emerged as a major region for the botulinum toxin and HA dermal fillers market, due to increased demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive facial cosmetic procedures by the residents of the U.S. supported by growth in their respective disposable income and increased tertiary health care concerns with the development of ageing symptoms.

The global botulinum toxin and HA dermal filler market is expected to grow with emerging middle class population, rising female populace in the workforce, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, growing health care expenditure and accelerating economic growth. Key trends of this market includes increasing plastic surgeon population, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures in the U.S. and growing preference for combination therapy.

However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including stringent regulations, patient health-associated risks, dominance of botulinum toxin and HA Dermal Filler alternatives and limited access to patent rights.

The report “Global Botulinum Toxin and HA Dermal Filler Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea, China along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Allergan Plc, Ipsen S.A., Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. Ltd and Medytox Inc.

