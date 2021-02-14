 Global INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU) EQUIPMENT Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment: Global Markets

The global market for ICU equipment was worth nearly REDACTED in 2019. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in aging populations and the growing incidence, prevalence of chronic diseases that lead to hospitalization and increased need of ICUs for COVID-19 care. However, the market is restrained due to factors such as the highly competitive market and pricing pressure.Report Scope:

The global market for ICU equipment generally consists of the following devices: ICU beds, mechanical ventilators; cardiac monitors; and continuous patient monitoring devices and feeding devices. This report does not include other medical devices used in hospitals and market sizing is restricted to the product types mentioned above.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for ICU equipment and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

ICU equipment end users are categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for ICU equipment.

Report Includes:

– 35 data tables and 26 additional tables

– A comprehensive overview of the global intensive care unit (ICU) equipment market within the healthcare industry

– Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Latest information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel, ICU equipment cost structure, regulatory environment, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall ICU equipment marketplace

– Assessment of market potential and revenue forecast (in dollar value terms) for these critical care equipment on the basis of product type, end user application and geographic region

– Insight into the value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved

– Competitive landscape of the global market, market share analysis of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments

– Descriptive company profiles of the major global medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers, including Boston Scientific Corp., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, ResMed Inc., and Stryker Corp.BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

GE HEALTHCARE

GETINGE AB.

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MEDTRONIC

NIHON KOHDEN CORP.

RESMED INC.

STRYKER CORP.

